Theresa (Grabowski) Scavetta, 67, passed away in peace on Thursday September 3, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT to Margaret and Thaddeus Grabowski. She grew up in East Hartford, attending St. Mary's School and graduating from East Hartford High School, Class of 1971. She also attended Central Connecticut State University. She leaves behind her high school sweetheart and husband of 46 years Daniel Scavetta, along with her daughter Dawn and husband Kevin McAbee, grandson Caleb and granddaughter Sophie. Terry took pride as the eldest daughter of a family of eight, and leaves behind her sister Cathy Kay, sister Peggy Goodrow, brother Ted Grabowski, brother Karl Grabowski, sister Alexandria Lazzari and husband Jeff, brother Michael Grabowski and wife Eileen, and sister Ann Grabowski. She also leaves sister-in-law Donna Wheelock and husband Steve, and sister-in-law Bonnie Scavetta, as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Terry worked at Travelers Insurance in Hartford, CT and Royal Bank of Canada in Greenville, SC. She and Danny retired to Florida to be near their daughter and grandchildren. She was known for her cooking, love of bingo at the casino, playing cards especially pinochle, poker, and setback. She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, watching with pride and cheering them on at their sports events and activities. A funeral service will be held in Florida and will be private for the family. A memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store