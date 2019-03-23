Services Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St., Rt. 4 Unionville , CT 06085 (860) 673-2601 Resources More Obituaries for Theresa Gregerick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theresa Ann Gregerick

Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Theresa Ann Gregerick. She went to be with God on March 20, 2019.Born in Unionville, CT to Joseph and Mary (Durstin) Gregerick on February 26, 1929, Theresa was the youngest of 10 children. After losing their home to the flood of 1955, the family rebuilt and Theresa was able to stay in the home she lived in since 1957. We were blessed to be able to keep her in her home for the remainder of her life.Theresa retired from the Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford after many years of service. She enjoyed her retirement and "not having to take the bus into work anymore"!Theresa had a gardener's green thumb! Her yard was always kept nice with pretty flowerbeds and shrubbery. She also maintained a vegetable garden for several years. Theresa enjoyed the outdoors and took frequent walks to enjoy nature. She handpicked greenery in the surrounding woods and made homemade Christmas wreaths. And Christmas time always meant enjoying the many different cookies she would bake and put in pretty tins for us. Her homemade breads were delicious too! Theresa enjoyed knitting and has made many scarves, hats, mittens, and afghans. Theresa was a special auntie who will be missed beyond words!Theresa had quite the sense of humor and could get silly by simply singing a TV commercial jingle. She and her caregivers often found time to talk and laugh, share stories, discuss recipes, or simply just sit.Theresa was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary, as well as her brothers Mike and Joe, and sisters Ann, Helen, Mary, Sophie, Margaret, Catherine, and most recently Frances (Davis). She leaves behind her niece Annmarie Davis; nephews Tim and Michael Davis; brother-in-law Melvin Davis; great-niece Lindsay Audibert and Lindsay's husband Andrew; and great-niece Heather Davis. Theresa also leaves behind several other nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews who she loved very much. She also leaves behind her special and beloved 16 year old Manx cat Missy who she called "my little snickerdoodle". Missy remained vigilant at Theresa's bedside.The family wishes to acknowledge and profoundly thank Theresa's caregivers Kim, Blanca, Sue, and Lisa for the love, respect, comfort, caring and dignity they provided. It wasn't always an easy job but they continued to love her and take good care of her. A big thank you to the Hospice nurses for their love and compassion provided to Theresa. A special thank you to Nurse Caitlin for her continuous love and support! A special thank you to Diane for everything she did and continues to do for Theresa and the family! All the nurses and caregivers became a part of Theresa's family! We just can't thank you all enough!Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Monday (Mar. 25) from 5:00-7:00pm. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests making a donation to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 in Theresa's name. Thank you. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries