Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount St. Benedict Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Ouimette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa B. Ouimette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa B. Ouimette Obituary
Theresa Ouimette, age 93, died peacefully and surrounded by family on June 13, 2019. She was a native of Hartford, CT and St. Albans, Vermont. She worked for SNET for 35 years. She loved to bowl, play bingo, and cheer the UCONN Huskies. Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Gordon, and her son Stephen. She is survived by her son, Kenneth and his wife Doris, as well as her grandchildren Vinique, Michelle, Corey, Kelly, Michael and numerous great-grandchildren. Funeral services will take place at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Rocky Hill on Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Burial services will immediately follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of America.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.