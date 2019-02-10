Theresa (Varano) Brien, 95, of East Hartford, loving wife of 42 years of the late Joseph Edward Brien, peacefully went to be with our Lord with her caring family by her side on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Herkimer, NY on May 14, 1923, a daughter of the late Samuel and Francesca (Perri) Varano, she had been a resident of East Hartford since 1957. Theresa was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1942. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for several years by the State of Connecticut-Comptroller's Office as a Payroll Auditor. A devout catholic, Theresa was a longtime devoted communicant of St. Rose Church, East Hartford. After becoming homebound, she would watch the daily Mass faithfully on television. She was also known for reciting the rosary multiple times a day. She enjoyed crocheting, needle-point, and solving crossword puzzles, along with being a wonderful cook who loved feeding her family and making sure there was enough for all of them to take home leftovers.Theresa is survived by a son, Greg Brien and his wife Barbara of East Hampton; two daughters, Louise Perry of Vernon, Kathy LaPlante and her husband Robert Sr. of Vernon; three cherished grandchildren, Matt Perry of Vernon, Renee Annecharico and her husband Matt of Southington, Robert LaPlante, Jr. of Vernon; two adored great-grandchildren, Kaiden Rathbun of Vernon, Stella Annecharico of Southington; her special caregiver, Ikhlas Abdelrahman; several dear neighbors and friends. Besides her beloved husband and parents, Theresa was predeceased by two brothers, Gene Varano of Louisville, KY, and Eddie Varano of Hartford.A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (February 23, 2019) at 11 am at St. Rose Church of North American Martyrs Parish, 33 Church Street, East Hartford. (Everyone is asked to go directly to the church on the 23rd of February). Private burial was held at the convenience of the family at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Theresa's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary