Theresa "Terry" (Toce) Brown, 93, of East Hartford, loving wife of 65 years of Robert George Brown, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her caring family. Born in East Hartford on October 1, 1926, a proud daughter of the late Rocco A. and Susan (Cavallo) Toce, she had been a lifelong resident of East Hartford. A devout Catholic, Terry was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church, East Hartford. She enjoyed playing bingo at the local area churches and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Proud of her Italian heritage, Terry loved cooking Italian meals especially for Sunday family dinners. A proud home maker, Terry was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her time with her entire family. Along with her beloved husband Robert, Terry is survived by four sons, Robert A. Bragan and his wife, Amore, of Florida, Clinton Bragan of California, Gray Bragan of California, Brian Brown of South Carolina; four daughters, Lou Ann Wilson and her husband, Jeffrey, of Coventry, Debra Diaz of Rockville, Roberta Voisine of East Hartford with whom she made her home, Audrey Brown of East Hartford; two brothers, Ronald Toce and his wife, Kay, of East Hartford, Daniel Toce of Plainville; a sister, Carol Kelly and her husband, Jimmy, of East Hartford; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great – great grandson; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides her parents, Terry was predeceased by her brothers, Gerald Anthony Toce, John Toce, and Rocco A. Toce, Jr. of East Hartford; her sisters, Elaine Plungy, Annemarie Whitaker, Rosemary Hiltgen, and Carmela Levere. Due to the current health crisis, private funeral service and burial were held at the convenience of the family. There were no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com
.