Theresa (Cafro) Haberin Chagnot, longtime resident of Glastonbury, CT passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving children. She was born the daughter of the late Edward and Edith (Farr) Cafro. She was predeceased by her loving husband Rene Chagnot. She is survived by daughters Brenda Gray (husband George) of South Carolina, Sandra Bryan (husband Michael) of Glastonbury, Kristen Kane (wife Anne) of Coventry, and Hope Chagnot (partner David) of Hampton. She leaves grandchildren Anastasia Bryan Harmon, Dominique Bryan, Michael Bryan II, Dylan LeTourneau, and Ashley Lankton. She also leaves a very special and dear cousin Frank S. Raffa. In addition, she leaves brother in law Robert Foran and wife, Marge and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers, Pat, Phillip, and Ralph and sister, Rose Cafro. Theresa enjoyed her church, gardening, cooking, crafts, and spending time with her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10am St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary