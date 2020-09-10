Theresa (Crovo) Latournes, 89 died on August 31, 2020 in Hobe Sound, FL. Beloved husband of the late Herbert (Dick) Ellis Latournes. She was born September 29, 1930 in Hartford, CT. Daughter of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Evarts) Crovo. She has been a resident of Fort Pierce, FL for the last 29 years and former resident of Windsor Locks and Chalker Beach, Old Saybrook CT. She worked at Easco Tool in East Windsor for 20 years and Kamam Aircraft in Bloomfield for 20 years. She is survived by her sons; William (Barbara) Latournes of Windsor, Peter (Cindy) Latournes of Windsor Locks. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren; Amanda (Jonathan) Beane, Matthew (Wendy) Latournes, Christopher Latournes and Paige Latournes and great grandchildren Jacob, Kaylee and Ellis Beane and Harper Latournes. Burial will be private



