1/
Theresa C. Latournes
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa (Crovo) Latournes, 89 died on August 31, 2020 in Hobe Sound, FL. Beloved husband of the late Herbert (Dick) Ellis Latournes. She was born September 29, 1930 in Hartford, CT. Daughter of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Evarts) Crovo. She has been a resident of Fort Pierce, FL for the last 29 years and former resident of Windsor Locks and Chalker Beach, Old Saybrook CT. She worked at Easco Tool in East Windsor for 20 years and Kamam Aircraft in Bloomfield for 20 years. She is survived by her sons; William (Barbara) Latournes of Windsor, Peter (Cindy) Latournes of Windsor Locks. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren; Amanda (Jonathan) Beane, Matthew (Wendy) Latournes, Christopher Latournes and Paige Latournes and great grandchildren Jacob, Kaylee and Ellis Beane and Harper Latournes. Burial will be private

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved