Theresa C. LeBel, 94, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late John A. LeBel, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Lewiston, ME on July 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Eva (Cote) Gosselin and grew up in Maine, moving to CT in 1953. Along with her husband John, she was a longtime communicant of Holy Family Church where she was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and cooking, but most important of all was spending time with her family. She leaves to cherish her memory, her three children, Diane Duclos and her husband Denis, with whom she made her home, Lisa Owens and her husband Kendall of Newington and Mary DesRoches and her husband Tom of Windsor Locks, seven grandchildren, Anne, Gregory and his wife Shannon, John, Christopher and his wife Katelynd, Allison, Henri and Roy, four great grandchildren, Peyton, Ashlyn, Jonah, and Amelia; two sisters, Lucille Desrosiers and Lorraine Thompson; her sister-in-law, Madeleine Babineau and her husband John; and several nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, from 9:30-10:30 AM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Holy Family Church at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private for family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, CT 06082. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com
