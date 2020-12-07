Theresa E. (Maliszewski) Bilodeau, 88, of Rocky Hill, beloved widow of Salvatore S. Bilodeau, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born and raised in Hartford, daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Hajdasz) Maliszewski. At 18, she landed her first job as a waitress at Woolworth's in Hartford, and her enthusiasm and hard work paid off when she was quickly promoted to bookkeeping manager. She married her soulmate, Sal, in 1951 and they lovingly raised their four children in Hartford before buying their first home and settling in East Hartford for more than 20 years. Later, she enjoyed her retirement years in Rocky Hill after working at Hartford National Bank for more than 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford, and enjoyed participating in Hartford's Polish community activities, many of which took place at the Polish National Home including dances, dinner events and the annual Polish parade. Theresa lived for her family and was a devout Catholic. She was happiest when she was with her family, sharing a meal and playing card and board games. She will be fondly remembered for her thoughtfulness and natural artistic skills, whether she was decorating a cake or anniversary card, making home movies, or giving a loved one a special singing telegram on their birthday. She always knew how to make someone feel special. She cherished being part of her grandchildren's lives and was always present to celebrate their accomplishments. She had an infectious laugh and a warm smile, and never lost her love for learning. Theresa was always very appreciative of the outstanding care and treatment that she received from all of her travel nurses, especially those from Lighthouse Home Health Care and Hartford HealthCare at Home, as well as the entire staff at the Hartford Hospital Wound Care Center. She is survived by her two sons: Joe Bilodeau and his wife Anne Marie, of Middletown, and Tom Bilodeau and his wife Kim, of Newington. Her two daughters: Linda Nagler and her husband Gary, of Rocky Hill, and Lori Silver of Colorado Springs, CO. She also leaves her six grandchildren: Kim Butler, Christine Jensen, Diana Nagler, Alex Nagler, Jenna Bilodeau, and Chloe Bilodeau. She also leaves four great grandchildren, and a sister, Irene White of Middletown, as well as many nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her two brothers: Anthony and Thaddeus Maliszewski, and her four sisters: Mary Ficaro, Josephine Speziale, Joanne Demling, and Helen Piersa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, 10:00 AM at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church, 61 Popieluszko Court, Hartford, CT 06106. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke. in Wethersfield. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com