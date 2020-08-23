1/1
Theresa Emma
1958 - 2020
Our beloved Theresa (Teri) entered into eternal rest on August 15, 2020 surrounded by those that love her following a fierce battle with ovarian cancer. Teri was born on August 30, 1958 in East Meadow, New York to Lawrence and Gertrude Williams. Teri was a proud employee of Cummings & Lockwood, West Hartford, for the past 20 years. Her career as a legal secretary allowed her to form relationships that remained strong for decades. Teri loved to travel and enjoy the local bounty of delicious food and wine. Her two most cherished trips were to Italy and the Napa Region of California. She also enjoyed local wineries and trips to The Garlic Farm. Those memories always made her smile. Teri's infectious smile will live in the hearts and memories of all who love her. Teri is survived by her siblings: Larry, Jimmy, Thelma, Gary, Patrice, Derek and Broderick. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Roseanne Williams and Elaine Henderson, brothers Wayne and Fred Williams, and brother-in-law Calvin Henderson. Teri was lovingly cared for in her final days by Kim, Sha, and Christine (Teri's Tribe) together with her amazing hospice nurse Laurie and aide Janeth. Heather Einstein, M.D. and Laurie Scarpo, APRN held a special place in Teri's heart. A celebration of Teri's life is being planned. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (checks payable to: ACS/RFLSWVM, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 200, East Hartford, CT 06108).

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
What a beautiful soul she was! So great full to had been in her presence!! I will miss her . ❤❤ Prayers to the family. May God give you all comfort and peace.
Daisy plaza
Friend
August 20, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
