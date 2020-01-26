Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Wake
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
10 Campfield Avenue
Hartford, CT
1956 - 2020
Theresa Gail Davis Obituary
Theresa 'Terri' Gail Davis, 63, departed this life on January 17, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1956 in New Haven, CT to Rose Coleman of Hamden, CT and the late Garfield Coleman, Jr. In addition to her mother, she also leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Henry Davis, Jr., daughter, Sherrita Davis; sons, Jamar Davis, Garen Davis and Brandon Davis; brother, Ronald Coleman; sister Geraldine Dotson and grandchildren, Russell and Rajon Dailey. A wake service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT followed by a celebration of life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford, CT. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
