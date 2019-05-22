Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa "Teri" Godfrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa "Teri" Godfrey Obituary
Theresa "Teri" (Giansiracusa) Godfrey, of East Hartford, more recently of Windsor, passed away on May 12, 2019 at Windsor Healthcare. She was the daughter of the late Michael R. and Grace (Maston) Giansiracusa. Teri was the loving wife of the late Richard Godfrey. She was retired from the Manchester Board of Education. Teri is survived by her sister, Christine Ferrell of East Hartford, and many extended family members. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her sister Nancy Spielman. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now