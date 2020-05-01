Theresa K. Gallerani
Theresa K. Gallerani, 90, beloved wife of the late John Gallerani of 64 years, died April 30th at home surrounded by her family. Born in Springfield, MA she was the daughter of the late James and Mae (Coughlin) King. Teri graduated from the High School of Commerce, Class of 1947. She was employed by Hamilton Sundstrand for 26 years, retiring in 1990. Teri resided in Windsor Locks for 39 years before moving to Somers in 1991. Teri is survived by her devoted daughter Lynn and her husband David Palmer of Somers and her precious grandchildren Beth and her husband David LaFleche, Gregory and his fiancee Shea Anderson, Monica and John Palmer and her two great grandchildren Colton and Jameson LaFleche; her sister Margaret (Peg) Fischer and sister-in-law Judith King and many nieces, nephews and friends. Teri was predeceased by two sisters Eleanor Gotta and Dorothy Mae King, and her two brothers Joseph and James Jr and many members of the Gallerani and King families. Teri was a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion, a member of the Intercessory Prayer Ministry and a former member of the Caring Ministry at All Saints Church in Somers. A private funeral will be held at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date, yet to be determined. Memorial contributions in Teri's name may be made to All Saints Church, 25 School Street, Somersville, CT 06072. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
