1/1
Theresa M. Rapacki
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa M. Rapacki, 88 of Palm Springs, FL, formerly of Suffield, CT, died peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of the late Anastazy and Sabina (Bogdanski) Rapacki. Theresa, most remembered as Terry, was born on July 29, 1932. She graduated from Suffield High School and attended Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, FL. While living in Con-necticut, she was employed by Kaman Aircraft, Transocean Air Lines (as a flight attendant) and Hamilton Standard. Her most memorable trips as a flight attendant were to Germany and near-by countries on a DC3. After moving to Florida, she was employed by Pratt & Whitney until retirement in 1987. Terry loved to golf, travel and read. When she was no longer able to play golf, she volunteered at professional golf tournaments in the West Palm Beach area. Her favorite summer getaway was visiting her sister Marion and brother-in-law Ed in Sedgwick, ME. Terry is survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces/nephews. As everyone's favorite aunt, she always remembered their birthdays by sending a card. She was predeceased by her former husband Edward J. Haberern and infant son. Terry was also predeceased by her eight brothers & sisters and their spouses: Edward (Rose) Rapacki, Pauline (Joseph) Bonczek, Henry (Angela) Rapacki, Frank (Lorraine) Rapacki, John (Evelyn) Rapacki & Marion (Edward) Sim-mons. One of her siblings died shortly after childbirth and another on his third birthday. A heartfelt thank you to Terry's niece Kathy Rapacki who tended to her needs in her final years. The Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 5 at 10:00AM at Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, CT with burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Suffield, CT. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 9:00-10:00am prior to the funeral service. To attend virtually please review Terry's Book of Memory page at: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com and find log-in and passcode to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Shriner's Children's Hospital, 516 Carew St., Spring-field, MA 01104.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
1240 Mountain Road
West Suffield, CT 06093
(860) 668-0255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved