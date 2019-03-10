Theresa "Terry" Deegan McQuarrie of Bristol, Connecticut went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at her side. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 70 years Lewis "Mac" McQuarrie. She was the daughter of Patrick and Mary Cosgrove Deegan. Terry was a lifelong Bristol resident. She was a proud graduate of Bristol High School. She wholeheartedly devoted her life to being a wife, homemaker and raising her four beloved children. Terry was known for her amazing eggplant parmesan as well as her delicious homemade pies. Her pantry was always well stocked with her grandchildren's favorite snacks, which they eagerly raided every afternoon after school. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church. Terry leaves behind her 4 children James McQuarrie, Susan McQuarrie, Sharon McQuarrie and Jeffrey McQuarrie; 9 grandchildren: James and Jennifer McQuarrie, Andrew, Brandon, Ryan and Colin Attar, Alexis Townsley and Cody and Taylor McQuarrie and 17 great grandchildren: Susan, James, Samuel, Julie, Daniel, Lucy, Lilly, William, Thomas Attar, Isla and Aiden Attar, Brendon and Sean Doucet, Colin and Lachlan McQuarrie, and Jared and Mackenzie McQuarrie. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Kikky Lynn and 3 very special nieces, Doreen Atkinson, Debra White and Patricia Young. She was predeceased by two grandchildren: Kathleen Mary McQuarrie and Thomas Caves, 2 sisters Veronica Deegan White and Elizabeth Deegan Matava and one brother Joseph Deegan. Terry was an avid lover of all animals. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in her memory to: Our Companions Animal Sanctuary, PO Box 956, Manchester, CT 06045 All services for Terry are private. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. http://www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary