Theresa P. (Pelletier) Lavoie, 92, of West Hartford beloved wife of the late J. Alcide Lavoie, passed away Friday June 28, 2019. She was born in Frenchville, ME., daughter of the late Eddie and Marie (Cyr) Pelletier. She lived in West Hartford for over 60 years, and retired from the James L. Howard Company of Bloomfield after many years of service. She was a member of St. Brigid's Church in West Hartford. She is survived by her son, Ronald E. Lavoie and his wife Chenti Pangesthi, of Bali Indonesia, and her daughter Nancy Lavoie Couture and her husband Martin Couture of Stratford PQ Canada, a brother Lionel Pelletier and his wife Georgette, of Coventry, her sisters, Priscilla Fortin, of Windsor Locks, Cecile Mulherin, of Manchester, Rita Pelletier of Terryville, MarieRose Bouley and her husband Ed and Irene Bouchard of Maine. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Lorraine Pelletier, Margaret Pelletier, Claire Pelletier and Terry Pelletier. Theresa also leaves four grandchildren, Jerome and Michelle Couture, Ryan Lavoie, and Alex Pangesthi. She was predeceased by her brothers, Adelin, Rosaire, George, Claude, Roland and Camille Pelletier and a sister Lucille Pare. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1st, at 9:30 a.m. the Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St Brigid's Church, New Britain Ave, West Hartford. Interment will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Relatives and friends may call on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home Memorial donations may be made to a . To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019