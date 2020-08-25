1/1
Theresa Poisson
On August 20, 2020 Theresa Marie Poisson, 64, of West Suffield, CT tragically lost her battle with cancer. She was born in Hartford, CT to parents Alfred and Marion Poisson of Windsor. She was a graduate from Windsor High School and went on to work at Stanadyne Manufacturing Corporation also in Windsor for 34 years. She later found a rewarding career driving school busses for Granby Public Schools which she did until her illness forced her to stop. Spending most of her life on the lake, she was a lover of boating, skiing and many other activities. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed playing card games and loved long rides on her motorcycle. She is survived by her mother Marion Poisson of Enfield, daughter Kaitlin Butterfield of West Suffield, long time partner Woodrow Butterfield of Windsor Locks, her sister and brother-in-law Penny and Timothy Siggia of East Hartford and many close nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Betty and father Fred. Per the request of the deceased a private celebration of life will be held this Saturday, August 29th for close family and friends. At this time the family would like to thank Vitas hospice care with special regards to Carol Koch and Nellie for their exceptional and loving care. Flowers can be sent to 357 Halladay Drive, West Suffield, CT 06093.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2020.
August 24, 2020
Dear Marion and Family:
We are saddened to read about your loss of Theresa.
Seems like it wasn't that long ago she was our flower girl at our wedding.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during these difficult times.
Sincerely,
Paul and Lois Lodola
Green Cove Springs FL
Paul Lodola
Friend
August 24, 2020
I am a friend of Terri’s we got our bus licenses just days apart. I am going to miss her greatly but I know she is in a better place even heaven needs a great bus driver ❤ RIP Terri love and prayers to all of you

From your very good friend Kim Hubbard
Kim Hubbard
Friend
