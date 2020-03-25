|
Theresa "Meme" Prairie, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mulberry Gardens in Southington. She was the wife of the late Alexander Prairie. Born Theresa Viens in Hartford, CT on May 9, 1927 to Wilfred and Angelina Viens, she resided along with her extended family in Wauregan, CT until 1947. She graduated with honors from Plainfield High School in 1946. After she married in 1947, she and Al moved to Hartford, where she worked in the stenographic pool of The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company of Hartford, until her retirement in 1980. "Meme" lived most of her life in New Britain, CT (1955-2017) at 144 O'Donnell Road. She was very active with her family, from Cub Scouts to the Pulaski High School Athletic Boosters. She was a rabid fan of Brown Football and Syracuse University sports. She was noted for her signature chicken pot pies, cream-filled chocolate cupcakes and her rousing games of "Buttons" with her cousin Emile and Charlie Dobson. Meme was a loving mother, a doting Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She is survived by her children, Ronald Prairie of Vernon, Michael Prairie and his wife Susan of Southington; her two grandchildren, Michael Prairie II and his wife Cynthia of Orlando, FL, Nicole Peterson and her husband Brett of Newton, MA; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Calum Peterson. She also leaves a cousin, Emile Heroux of Plantsville; nephews, Timothy Prairie and his partner Patrick, Richard Maynard and his wife Jean, Marcel Maynard and his wife Linda; and her caring neighbor of 65 years, Charlie Dobson, who was like her third son. We would like to give special THANKS to all the people at Mulberry Gardens, of Plantsville. Their outstanding staff provided an excellent, personal level of care and treated her like family. We would also like to thank her caregiver, Yolanda Prioleau. Words cannot express our appreciation for all she did for Meme. Due to the Corona Virus, we will have a memorial Mass in celebration of her life at some future date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry Street, Plantsville, CT 06479. DellaVecchia Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
