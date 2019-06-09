Theresa Sophie (Dlubac) Nascimbeni, 89, of Burlington, beloved wife for 65 years of Frank J. Nascimbeni, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born and raised in Burlington, daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Kostrisak) Dlubac, she graduated from Canton High School in 1948 and lived there until moving to Avon in 1960 where she raised her family, returning to Burlington in 1992. She was a Dental Assistant for many years before her retirement, continuing to work on an on call basis into her late 70's. Besides her husband Frank; she leaves her three daughters and their husbands; Lisa Bauer and David of Avon, Deborah Kriss and Gregory of Canton, and Donna Quinion and Brett of Litchfield; grandchildren Kristen Phelps and husband Brendan, Jeffrey Bauer, Michelle Stearns and husband Ethan, Gregory Quinion and wife Alissa, Heather Nketia and husband Anthony, Sandra Quinion, and Brittany Quinion; seven great grandchildren; a brother Joseph Dlubac of Bristol; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Paul Dlubac and eight sisters; Mary Zimmer, Ann Donnellan, Katherine Griffin, Agnes Palozie , Pauline Spielman, Josephine Tobin, Helen Dlubac, and Rosalie Florence. Theresa led a life of devotion to her family and Catholic faith. She loved her garden, cooking healthy delicious meals for her relatives and friends who often gathered at their home. She loved her big family of ten siblings and looked forward to their gatherings. She loved to sing and dance and spent many years in the St. Ann's Church Choir. Her husband and children were her joy. She was active in school events, a girl scout leader and was always babysitting grandchildren. Theresa will be remembered for all these things but especially her vibrant personality and beautiful smile. The family would like to thank all those at ComForCare and McLean Hospice who provided wonderful and compassionate care to Theresa during her last few years, especially Saundra, Terry, Lucia, Linda, Urszula, Maryanne and Lea. Her family will receive friends Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Family and friends may gather Friday, 11 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, 7 Burlington Avenue, Collinsville. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Avon. Contributions may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd Suite 4 B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary