Theresa Smith-Clements, born May 4, 1953 to the late Thomas and Annie D. Smith, departed this life on May 13, 2020. She leaves to mourn; her daughter, Chenoa Clements of Manchester, CT and her son, Guy Clements, Jr (Laura) of Mathews, NC. Siblings; Cynthia Smith, Angie Oliver, Jacqueline Woodberry of Monroe, NC; Antoinette Keaton of Bloomfield, CT; Marlon Hamblin, Marjorie, Donna, Darryl, Jefferey and Mark Smith of Hartford, CT. Eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a special sister-in-law, Sharon Smith. Theresa was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Smith. Theresa retired from Hebrew Home and Hospital after 42 years of nursing. She loved singing, dancing and enjoying life but most of all, she loved her family unconditionally and was so loved by many. Theresa will truly be missed. It was her desire to be cremated and this final wish shall be granted. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be scheduled at a later date.



