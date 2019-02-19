Hartford Courant Obituaries
Theresa Stanicak, 87, of New Hartford, beloved wife of Michael A. Stanicak Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton. Born in Manhattan, the daughter of the late Ralph and Grace (Sheridan) Dakin. Theresa was a graduate of St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. Theresa was a nurse at St. Francis Hospital for many years before retirement. Theresa was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking. She loved spending time with her husband and son. She also liked to travel, especially her trips to Florida and the Keys with her husband. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Michael A. Stanicak Sr. and her son, Michael A. Stanicak Jr. and his wife Jacquelyn of New Hartford. The family would like to thank the staff at Cherry Brook and McLean Hospice for their compassionate and attentive care during Theresa's illness. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, 95 Woodland Street, 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT, 06105. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
