Theresa (Terri) Tabshey passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in the comfort of her home on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 surrounded by her devoted and loving family. We all mourn the loss of our beloved Aunt, Great Aunt, Sister and dearest friend. Terri was the daughter of the late, Anna (Fadue) and Nicholas Tabshey from Wethersfield. Terri was born on February 25th, 1928 in her home on Jordan Lane in Wethersfield, where she grew up with her three brothers Roger, Frank and Robert and her four sisters Evelyn, Rosemary, Lillian and Joyce. She was a long-time resident of Wethersfield. Terri then moved to Rocky Hill in 2006 to Ridge on Elm where she enjoyed the company of many friends and family. Terri led a very active and happy life until the day she passed. Her devotion to her family and to her 22 nieces and nephews, 43 great nieces and nephews and 40 great, great nieces and nephews was unsurpassed. Terri graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1946 and became the owner of her company Hartford Stenographic and Telephone Service. She serviced many businesses over many years and was very close to all her customers. In 1988, Terri retired at the age of 60. She loved all her activities such as skiing, golfing, tennis and playing cards. Terri bought a ski chalet in 1972 that she owned for over 34 years which she named "Terri's Place". Best years of her life were her trips to Okemo with her nieces and nephews where they all learned to ski. She was a long-time member of the Mountain Laurel Ski Club. Throughout her time in the ski club Terri held various positions, most recently Treasurer. She also was a very active member and treasurer of Goodwin Park Ladies 9 Holers. Terri's life was full of fun, activities, family and friends. She loved going to the casino and playing cards with all her dear friends. Her entire Tabshey family, all 105 of them as of today, were the most important part of her life. She was a kind, strong and thoughtful person who always cared for many over the years. We are forever grateful for all the lives she touched over her long, happy life. Funeral services and burial will be private. Donations in memory of Terri can be made to Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT, 06109. The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
