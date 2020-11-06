Mother, sister, daughter, friend, Therese Ann Daley, RN, age 66, dearly loved by all, peacefully lost her life on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Highly educated, compassionate and empathetic, Therese selflessly devoted her life to caring for those unable to care for themselves, whether to ease their passage to the final stage of life or ease their sorrows and pain with her compassion in her everyday mission to make the world a brighter and happier place. A true to life angel, (as we would call her, "Our Earth Angel") Therese always thought of others first, she would give a stranger the shirt off her back without any question. Gracefully, she carried the unimaginable weight of loss on her shoulders daily, as she would help other's live out their last days in the nursing homes that she worked at, she would make a true home for her elderly friends. She always stayed so strong to empower others to have the strength to live on in their lives no matter the situation. Yet, Therese still had an endless supply of love to share with her friends, family and (of course) animal family, always putting others wants and needs before her own, there is no doubt that she is in heaven watching over all her loved ones now. Therese brought joy to countless lives and will be missed deeply. She is survived by her 3 children, Ryan, Angela and Lucas; 3 siblings, Mary, Timothy and Susan; and her mother, Theresa. Due to Covid-19 services will be held in the spring. God bless you all, and rest in peace to our one-of-a-kind, Therese Ann Daley. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
