Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Stelzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese A. Stelzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese A. Stelzer Obituary
Therese A. Stelzer, 83, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Glastonbury Health Care. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Agnes (Sinnott) Stelzer. Therese was a resident of Chicago, IL most of her life, moving to Glastonbury twenty years ago. She worked as a credit clerk for Central Steel in Chicago for forty-four years, retiring in 1999. Therese attended St. Dunstan Church, Glastonbury. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marcella Stelzer of Glastonbury, eight nieces and nephews, fifteen grandnieces and grandnephews, and six great grandnieces and great grandnephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Stelzer, Sr., as well as her sister and brother-in-law Mary and Charles Sevik. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday morning from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -