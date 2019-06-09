Therese Anne Nadeau, 49, of Newington, beloved daughter of Norma (Pelletier) Nadeau, of Newington and the late Lucien A. Nadeau passed away on June 5th peacefully, with dignity, surrounded by her loving family. Therese was born in Hartford, CT, educated in West Hartford public schools and went on to receive her BA in Social Work from Central Connecticut State University and her MA in Social Work from the University of Connecticut. Therese had a distinguished career as a social worker and leaves a legacy of tremendous impact on services, programs and policies that have made the world a more inclusive and better place. She was employed by Connecticut Community Care since 2010 where she was an educator, program developer and consultant. She built and managed the Self-Directed Support Services Program, helping people with disabilities to effectively employ personal care assistants. She was previously employed by the City of New Haven as a Connect-Ability Project Coordinator, the Department of Social Services CT Tech Act Project, UConn Center for Excellence in Disabilities, Co-Op Initiatives, Inc and United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Hartford. She was the Co-Host and on-air personality for the Emmy Award winning TV series, "Able Lives" and Emmy nominated "Able Lives Incorporated" and appeared in many training videos across the state. Therese shared her expertise through volunteer work throughout CT in emergency preparedness, evacuation, and sheltering for people with functional and access needs. She trained over 1,300 emergency responders and served on CERT teams in both West Hartford and Newington. She had recently concluded her second round of training on disability sensitivity with medical students from the University of Connecticut Medical School. Therese presented extensively including many presentations and readings from her book Sassy Goes to Work about her service dogs in schools, libraries and community centers and she served on many boards and commissions, including the Newington Commission on Aging and Disability. She was the recipient of awards and accolades including the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Personal Achievement Award for the State of Connecticut. Though her expertise and talents were vast, her passion was to teach and coach people to be empathetic and present with others, to listen better, to deeply respect the path and choices others make and "TO DO WITH NOT FOR".Despite all the pain and suffering she endured throughout her fight with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, she always had a positive outlook on life. Therese has joined her loving dad and beloved service animals Avery, Sassy, and Jada. Her radiant smile will be remembered by all. Along with her mother, Norma, Therese is survived by her loving sister Michelle C. Farr of Suffield and her two God-children niece Allison M. Farr and nephew Jonathon M. Farr, companion Dave Sanford and several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. Her funeral service will begin on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., at Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111. Burial to follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial.Memorial donations may be made to an organization of your choice. To share a memory with Therese's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary