D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish
538 Brewer Street
East Hartford, CT
1923 - 2019
Therese Bonneau Obituary
Therese (Lambert) Bonneau, 96, of East Hartford, loving wife of 45 years of the late Laurent Rene Bonneau, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Funeral service will be Saturday (October 19th) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford. (The family of Therese has requested that everyone please go directly to the church on Saturday morning). Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery (Section 24), Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford on Friday (October 18th) from 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Therese's memory may be made to the Congregation of Notre Dame, 30 Highfield Road, Wilton, CT 06897. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2019
