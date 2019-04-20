Home

Therese M. Martin Obituary
Therese M. Martin, 91, the wife of the late Lionel J. Martin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Brookdale in South Windsor. Born in St. Ann New Brunswick, Canada, she resided in Manchester for many years. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her sons Allen and Bobby. Therese leaves behind her son Raymond Martin and his wife Catherine of South Windsor; her grandchildren Richard Martin and Robert Martin and his wife Katie; and her great-granddaughters Sadie and Alana. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale in South Windsor for their compassionate care. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday April 23rd at 10 a.m. at East Cemetery 220 East Center Street Manchester. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2019
