Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Huckleberry Hill Road
Avon, CT
Therese Margaret Flynn

Therese Margaret Flynn Obituary
Therese Margaret (Reilly) Flynn, 89, of Bristol, formerly of Unionville and Farmington, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 after a long decline due to dementia. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Margaret (Macnamara) Reilly, the oldest of 3 children. She trained to be a registered nurse at Long Island College of Nursing. She worked in New York until she married in 1959 and moved to Connecticut. She returned to work at Bristol Hospital and worked there for many years until she had to retire after an illness. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, especially the New York Times ones, murder mysteries of all sorts, gardening, painting and other crafts, and playing with her beloved cats. She was predeceased by her brothers Donald and Joseph, and her husband Joseph F. Flynn, former owner of Flynn's Drug Store in Unionville and Open Door Realty in Bristol. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Flynn) Atack-Klewin, (Matthew Klewin), granddaughter Rhianna Klewin, 1 niece and 2 nephews. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Mary Cemetery, Huckleberry Hill Road, Avon, CT. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
