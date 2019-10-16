Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home - Barre
7 Academy Street, Suite 1
Barre, VT 05641
(802) 476-3203
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home - Barre
7 Academy Street, Suite 1
Barre, VT 05641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese Marshall


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese Marshall Obituary
TOLLAND, CT – Therese "Terry" Cascone Marshall, 74, passed away at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vermont after a long battle with cancer. Born on January 17, 1945 in Fresno, California, she was the daughter of Louis and Sarah (Morello) Cascone of West Hartford, CT. She attended schools in West Hartford where she graduated from William H. Hall High School in 1963. Therese went on to earn a Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of St. Joseph. Therese had a successful career as an Information Technology Consultant. She worked for Pratt and Whitney as well as General Electric and eventually started her own computer consulting firm, Millennium Systems. Therese retired to her small horse farm in Connecticut to raise Gypsy and Arabian horses. The only thing she loved more than being outside with her horses, was being with her grandchildren. Therese is survived by her daughter Jill Marshall Wilson and her husband, Gary, of Plainfield, VT; four grandchildren, Rose, Eli, Ava, and Ruby; her brother Robert Cascone and his wife Donna; her sister Linda Frazier as well as two nieces and a nephew. A service to honor and celebrate Therese's life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre, VT. Interment will follow in the Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield, VT. There are no calling hours. Memorial Contributions in her name may be made to the – Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now