John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
27 Adams Street South
Manchester, CT
Therese Martin Doucette

Therese Martin Doucette Obituary
Therese Martin Doucette, 92, of Manchester, widow of Joseph Emeril Doucette passed away on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at home. Born in St. Basil N.B. Canada, the daughter of the late Joseph and Delima Martin, she had lived in Manchester since 1961. Therese worked for 22 years for Arrow Hart & Hegeman in Hartford, leaving in 1978. She and Joseph were married for 71 years. Therese is survived by her special niece Linda Rossignol of Vernon, her sister-in-law Joanne Levesque of Bristol and numerous nieces and nephews in the US and Canada. Her family would like to offer a special note of thanks to the staff at ECHN Hospice and A Caring Hand for their compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday February 11th at 11 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams Street South, Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2020
