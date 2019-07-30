Home

Therese N. Bouvier Obituary
Therese N. Bouvier, 93, of Bristol, CT, wife of the late Robert L. Bouvier, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Clarence Creek, Ontario, Canada, daughter of the late Ernest and Eugenie (Cote) Martel. Therese grew up in Bourget, Canada and worked as a cook in the kitchen for the Prime Minister. In 1955, she married and then moved with Robert to the United States, where she lived in West Hartford and then later in Bristol. Her hobbies included playing BINGO, dances, and playing cards. Above all, she was devoted to her family, and loved the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. Therese is survived by her three daughters, Joanne Capo and her husband Alex of Willington, CT, and their family, Alex and Melissa Capo and children of Saratoga, NY and Mike and Allie Burdick and children of Ellington, CT, Evelyn Cote and her husband Ron of Florida, and Lynne Nelson and her husband Karl of Bristol, CT; three grandchildren, Sara, Jessica, and Joshua; two sisters, Marguerite Parent and Lucille Clairmont; brother-in-law, Lionel Seguin; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Marie Claire Seguin, and Julia and Marguerite Martel; and three brothers, Rosaire, Ernest, and Elphege Martel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. At the family's request, for anyone coming to the graveside, please avoid wearing black. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220, or , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 30, 2019
