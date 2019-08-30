Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mt. Olive Church Ministries
20 Battles Street
Hartford, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt. Olive Church Ministries
20 Battles Street
Hartford, CT
Therma Elaine Terry


1953 - 2019
Therma Elaine Terry Obituary
Therma Elaine (Powell) Terry, 66, of Hartford, CT, surrounded by her loving family, made her peaceful transition to her heavenly home on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born in Hartford, CT on April 10, 1953 to the late Basslin I. Powell and Eleanor (Porter) Powell. "Elaine" or "Auntie Lane", as she was affectionately called, lived well, laughed often and loved with all her heart. She leaves to honor her life and cherish her memories, her mother, Eleanor P. Powell; husband, Roosevelt Terry; one son, Roosevelt (Sharese) Terry II; two sisters, Yvonne D. Powell and Jeannette Little; three grandchildren, Christian Terry, Madison Terry and Isiah Lyn all of Hartford, CT; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; special friends Rita Stringer of Hartford, CT and Sherri Clancy of Carrollton, TX. She was predeceased by her father, Basslin "Jack" Powell and brother, Bernard Powell. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mt. Olive Church Ministries, 20 Battles Street, Hartford, CT at 10:30AM with a visitation from 9:00AM – 10:30AM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Terry family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2019
