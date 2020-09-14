Thetis L. Peters, 88 of Simsbury, beloved wife of the late David Earl Peters, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born in Sunbury, PA, daughter of the late Los and Myrtle Wells, she was raised in PA and moved to Granby in 1958 when David accepted a job at United Technologies. Active in the Granby community, Thetis and David were founding members of the Granby Horse Council, coordinating many events and fund raising. Thetis participated and volunteered for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H, and taught Sunday school at the First Congregational Church in Granby for many years. Thetis loved trail riding in the woods throughout McLean's Game Refuge and the Granby area. She spent many years hiking in the woods behind her house with her many dogs. She leaves her son Michael E. Peters and his wife Chris of Frederica, DE; two daughters Julia J. Kevorkian and her husband Robert of Simsbury and Sue Sawyer and her husband Robert of Ocala, FL; a brother Marshall Herman and his wife Toni of Sunbury, PA; a grandson Michael E. Peters, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Centreville, VA; and a great grandson Logan Peters. Besides her husband David, she was predeceased by a brother Peter Herman. A celebration of her life will be planned when it is safe to gather. The Hayes Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby is caring for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The F.H. Cossitt Public Library, Attn: Library Services Director, Granby Public Libraries, 15 North Granby Road, Granby, CT 06035 – OR – McLean Game Refuge, C/O: Vickie Dirienzo, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070 in her memory. For Condolences or future information please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.