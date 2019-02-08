Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas A. Aiello


Thomas A. Aiello


1949 - 2019
Thomas A. Aiello Obituary
Thomas A. Aiello, 70, of Hartford, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019. Tom was born on January 30, 1949 in Hartford, CT and was the son of the late Christopher F. Aiello and Viola (DeVito) Aiello. Tom lived his whole life in his beloved city of Hartford. He attended South Catholic High School and worked for years as a janitor in the Hartford school system. He is survived by his sister and brother in-law Linda and Dan Baker of Cromwell, CT, as well as his two nephews, the pride of his life, Christopher Baker of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Douglas Baker of Cromwell, CT and his many cousins. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN, 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill on Saturday, February 9th from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 8, 2019
