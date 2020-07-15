I knew Tommy Reilly since both of us were students at LaSalette High School New Park Ave Hartford, LaSalette High School Cheshire and LaSalette College Altamont New York. We both spent a year on the farm in Bloomfield Ct as well as we were both educated in Rome Italy at the Gregorian University. We returned to the States together and taught a year of High School at Cheshire before both of us went to DC to complete our education and both of us were ordained priests together in Ipswich Mass. Tommy was celebrating at my first Mass and I did the same for his. I remember having many a happy meal with Tommys family at their home in their beloved T Ville we parted ways but I will never forget Tom. Pat Mullin

