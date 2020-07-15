1/1
Father Thomas A. Reilly M.S.
1943 - 2020
Father Thomas A. Reilly, M.S., 76, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, died July 12, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was born November 4, 1943 in Springfield, Massachusetts, son of the late William and Mildred (Dudley) Reilly. He attended grammar school in Thompsonville, Connecticut and high school at the La Salette Seminary in Hartford, CT, prior to entering the La Salette Seminary in Bloomfield, CT on July 1, 1963. Father Reilly made his First Profession of Vows on July 2, 1964, and was ordained on May 27, 1972 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Hartford, CT. His studies in the seminary earned him an M.A. in Philosophy and a D. Min. in Moral Theology; as well as a D. Min in Applied Ministries. Following his ordination, Father Tom served as the Associate Director of Students and then the Director of Students at the La Salette Seminary in Ipswich, Massachusetts. In 1976, he was the Associate Pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Fitchburg, MA until 1979 when he was appointed Pastor of St. Matthew's Church in Fairburn, Georgia. In 1981, he became the Coordinator of the La Salette community in Ipswich, Massachusetts. The Province of Seven Dolors recognized Father Tom's capabilities and gifts of leadership and elected him to serve the Province in various administrative capacities. In 1982, Father was elected Provincial Assistant; in 1985 he was elected Provincial Vicar. He was elected Provincial Superior for three terms. In 2003, he was appointed as Pastor of St. Ann Parish in Marietta, Georgia. While ministering there, he established a columbarium at St. Ann's which was dedicated by Archbishop Wilton Gregory in 2017. Following his ministry at St. Ann, he retired to Mary Queen Parish in Friendswood, Texas. Due to failing health, he moved to the Hartford House in Connecticut in 2019 where he resided until his death. Father was also very active in the Catholic Heart Workcamp, a ministry that helps the underprivileged, brokenhearted and marginalized children to live their Catholic faith. In addition to his La Salette community, Father Reilly, M.S., is survived by his brothers; Patrick Reilly of CT and Kevin (wife Louise) Reilly of NC; a sister; Mary Maguire of CT, nieces; Patricia Reilly and Kelly Wright, both of CT; grand-nephews Dylan Reilly, Kyle Reilly and Liam Wright of CT; his brother-in-law William Higgins and many more relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Ellen Higgins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl Street Enfield. Visiting hours will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 1 hour prior to mass, from 10 am to 11am. A second Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann Church in Marietta, GA, next week. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. To share a memory with the Community or family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 14, 2020
To the Reilly's please accept my condolences on the passing of Fr. Tom. I remember living across the street from Uncle Will and seeing Fr Tom from time to time and attending his ordination in Ipswich. I always enjoy talking to him, exchanging emails and getting advice from him. He had the greatest laugh. Rest in peace Fr Tom.
Mary-Jo Bielecki
Family
July 14, 2020
I knew Tommy Reilly since both of us were students at LaSalette High School New Park Ave Hartford, LaSalette High School Cheshire and LaSalette College Altamont New York. We both spent a year on the farm in Bloomfield Ct as well as we were both educated in Rome Italy at the Gregorian University. We returned to the States together and taught a year of High School at Cheshire before both of us went to DC to complete our education and both of us were ordained priests together in Ipswich Mass. Tommy was celebrating at my first Mass and I did the same for his. I remember having many a happy meal with Tommys family at their home in their beloved T Ville we parted ways but I will never forget Tom. Pat Mullin
Patrick Mullin
Friend
July 14, 2020
Father Tom was a great friend and mentor. He was my Director, good friend and kind person. I loved being with him because he was always real and funny. The world has lost a truly good person but his memory will always live on in my heart with a smile and love. RIP Dear friend ❤
Peter Sasso
Friend
July 14, 2020
Father Tom had such a great sense of humor and keen wit! It was always so much fun to be in his presence. He cared greatly for everyone and in phone conversations in his final months and weeks, he would routinely ask about others even though he was the one suffering. An outstanding priest and human! His passing is a great loss and he will be sorely missed. Prayers to his family and his fellow Community of LaSalette.
Dick Brvenik
Friend
July 13, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Youre in our thoughts.

Pete and Lisa Lambert
July 13, 2020
Father Tom was the most wonderful amazing priest and man. He was funny and kind. He helped me many times when I was going through a hard time. I know hes in heaven. Rachael
Rachael Barbee
Friend
July 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
