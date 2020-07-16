Father Thomas A. Reilly, M.S., 76, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, died July 12, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was born November 4, 1943 in Springfield, Massachusetts, son of the late William and Mildred (Dudley) Reilly. He attended grammar school in Thompsonville, Connecticut and high school at the La Salette Seminary in Hartford, CT, prior to entering the La Salette Seminary in Bloomfield, CT on July 1, 1963. Father Reilly made his First Profession of Vows on July 2, 1964, and was ordained on May 27, 1972 at the La Salette Shrine in Ipswich, MA. His studies in the seminary earned him an M.A. in Philosophy and a D. Min. in Moral Theology; as well as a D. Min in Applied Ministries. Following his ordination, Father Tom served as the Associate Director of Students and then the Director of Students at the La Salette Seminary in Ipswich, Massachusetts. In 1976, he was the Associate Pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Fitchburg, MA until 1979 when he was appointed Pastor of St. Matthew's Church in Fairburn, Georgia. In 1981, he became the Coordinator of the La Salette community in Ipswich, Massachusetts. The Province of Seven Dolors recognized Father Tom's capabilities and gifts of leadership and elected him to serve the Province in various administrative capacities. In 1982, Father was elected Provincial Assistant; in 1985 he was elected Provincial Vicar. He was elected Provincial Superior for three terms. From 1998 until 2003, Father Tom was the Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Holyoke, MA. In 2003, he was appointed as Pastor of St. Ann Parish in Marietta, Georgia. While ministering there, he established a columbarium at St. Ann's which was dedicated by Archbishop Wilton Gregory in 2017. Following his ministry at St. Ann, he retired to Mary Queen Parish in Friendswood, Texas. Due to failing health, he moved to the Hartford House in Connecticut in 2019 where he resided until his death. Father was also very active in the Catholic Heart Workcamp, a ministry that helps the underprivileged, brokenhearted and marginalized children to live their Catholic faith. In addition to his La Salette community, Father Tom is survived by his brothers Patrick Reilly of CT and Kevin (wife Louise) Reilly of NC; a sister Mary (husband Jack) McGuire of CT; nieces Patricia Reilly, Kelly Wright, Mary Higgins King and Maureen Brennan of CT; nephews Thomas Higgins, William Higgins, Patrick McGuire, William McGuire, Sean McGuire of CT; grand-nephews Dylan Reilly, Kyle Reilly, Liam Wright, Declan Higgins, Gavin Higgins, Reilly Higgins, Daniel Brennan, Nolan King, Tyler King, Timothy McGuire, John McGuire and Sean McGuire; grand-nieces Delaney Higgins, Meghan Brennan, Kiley Brennan, Sheridan McGuire, Kelsey McGuire; and his brother-in-law William Higgins, all of CT. He was predeceased by his sister Ellen Higgins, his sister-in-law Betty-Ann Reilly, his niece Cathleen Higgins and his nephew Michael Reilly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17, 2020. 11:00 am in St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl Street Enfield, CT. Visiting hours will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 1 hour prior to Mass, from 10 am to 11am. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann Church in Marietta, GA, next week. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store