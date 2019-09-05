Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Church of the Community of Ss. Isadore and Maria
2577 Main Street
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stanziale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Stanziale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Stanziale Obituary
Thomas A. Stanziale (64), husband of Penny (Halfpenny) Stanziale, of Glastonbury, passed away September 1, 2019 in Hartford Hospital with his family by his side, after a brief battle with Leukemia. He was born in Frederick, Maryland, son of Annabelle (Eckhart) and the late Dr. William G. Stanziale. Tom was raised in Bloomfield, graduating from Bloomfield High School and Hartford State Technical School with an Associate's Degree in Engineering. He later lived in Wethersfield and Glastonbury. Tom enjoyed stamp collecting, photography and genealogy. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed the latest technology. Tom liked to travel, especially to Florida and Germany. He loved his family, including the family dogs. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his son Tristan Stanziale of Glastonbury, and his brothers, William Stanziale and his wife Myra of Lancaster, South Carolina and Richard Stanziale and his wife Maria of Granby, nieces, nephews and many cousins, as well as special friends Phil, Rochelle and Ben Meister. He was predeceased by his daughter Katie Stanziale. The Stanziale family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Mark Dailey and the staff of the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center as well as the doctors and staff of the Bliss 11th Fl. ICU unit. Friends may call on Monday September 9, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Tom's life will be held at 10:00 am in Saint Paul Church of the Community of Ss. Isadore and Maria, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Thomas' name to , 3 International Dr, Suite 200, Rye Brook, New York, 10573. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now