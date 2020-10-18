1/
Thomas B. Fahy
1962 - 2020
Thomas Brian Fahy Jr., born on November 15th, 1962 to Thomas and Althea Fahy passed away October 5 after a brief illness. Brian grew up in West Hartford, CT and spent countless summers at Pochet Beach on Cape Cod. Brian was a proud alumnus of Berkshire School serving as a class agent. He then went on to attend Wittenberg University and graduated from Roger Williams University. Brian was passionate about the outdoors and athletics. Brian was a proud father of Thomas, Patrick, and Collin Fahy and shared with them his love for football, lacrosse, and fishing. Brain was enthusiastic about his Irish heritage and regularly taught those around him historical facts, a subject he was well versed in and greatly enjoyed. Brian leaves behind his sons, his sisters Elizabeth, Meg, and Allison their families, aunts, uncles and numerous friends. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
