Thomas Brenden Ford, age 94, of Hebron, passed away at Hartford Hospital, early Monday morning on July 27, 2020. Born in Hartford on August 5, 1925 he was a son of the late William and Mary (Boyce) Ford. Drafted into the Navy after high school, Thomas served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. He married his beloved wife Jeanne Jacobs in 1949. The couple settled in Hebron where they made their home and raised their family. Thomas took great pride in his home where he loved to garden and care for the lawn. They shared 52 years of marriage before Jeanne predeceased him on April 21, 2001. Thomas retired from Hartford National Bank several years ago, after a long and successful career in management. He will be remembered by his sons as a devoted husband and father, who will be sadly missed but always remembered with love. He leaves three sons, Thomas Ford of Groton, Keith (Cathy) Ford of Vernon, Mark Ford of Colchester; three grandchildren, Shannon Ford of Las Vegas, NV; Lauren Ford of Vernon, Gregory (Andrea) Ford of Simsbury; and numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, William (Bill) and John (Jack) and a sister, Jane Wroble. A grave side funeral service will be held in the New Hebron Cemetery, Wall Street on August 8, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse of Eastern CT, or the American Cancer Society
