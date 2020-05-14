Thomas B. Luby, lifelong resident of Rocky Hill, entered into Eternal Peace on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 11, 1941, the loving son of the late Thomas and Katherine Looby. Tom received a Bachelors from the University of Connecticut, achieved his Masters from University of Hartford, and went on to earn a 6 year certificate in psychology from the University of Connecticut. Tom enjoyed a 30 year career as a school psychologist for Newington Public Schools, serving at John Wallace Middle School for the majority of his tenure. He was passionate about helping students succeed and reach their potential. A family man at heart, he loved spending time with his loving wife, children and grandchildren, playing games and relaxing at the Woodstock lake house. Tom enjoyed cheering on the New York Yankees and going to UConn football games with his family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen of Rocky Hill, five children, Thomas, Jason, Matthew, of Rocky Hill, Jessica Lerario and her husband Robert of Suffield, and Brian of Portland along with six grandchildren, Luke and Katherine Lerario, Matilynn, Brooklynn, Kamrynn, and Kail Luby, and sister-in-law Jeanne of Hollywood Beach, FL. He is predeceased by his brother Barry Luby. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be dearly missed by his family. A private burial was held in Center Cemetery, Rocky Hill. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.