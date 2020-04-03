|
|
With great, great sadness we acknowledge the death of Thomas Benjamin Reinhardt, who was born August 16, 1972, grew up in Mansfield, CT, and chose to conclude his too-brief journey on March 8, 2020, in Boulder, Colorado. Tom was a traveler, alway on a journey; he biked, he hiked, he drove, he flew, he read. He was a docent at the Museum of the Rockies, and said he could answer questions from adults pretty well, but would stay up late preparing if he knew a busload of second-graders was expected next day. Tom's broad experience and observations and his immense desire to help others led him to become, among other things, an EMT, a member of the "Hotshots," the governmental agency for fighting forest fires and his True Love, and, finally, an employee of the CO Health Dept in Denver. Tom's brother, Paul and his father, George, predeceased him. Tom truly loved children and, sadly, his adored Heidi and George will never know all the love, fun, passion and compassion their father had to give. Also left to mourn his death and to miss him are his sister, Kathryn Phillips and her husband, Matthew and his nieces, Olivia, Annabelle and Norah, his aunt Holly Craker, his close family friends the Kims and the Kings, his beloved Tigre, and his mother, Jane. Tom would want all those who loved him to know that he loved them too, with all his heart.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2020