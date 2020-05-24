Thomas Browne Cosgrove (aka Tom or Tommy), 87 years of age, loving husband of M. Lorraine Cosgrove, nee Papineau, passed away on 13 May 2020 at Greenwich Hospital, Greenwich, CT. He made his home between his daughter's home in Rye Brook, NY and Westwood. MA. Tom graduated from Boston College in 1954 and served with the U.S. Army Europe from 1955-1958. He married Lorraine Papineau on September 19, 1959 whom he met in Europe. Tom was a very talented interior designer and worked in Boston and New York. He also enjoyed being cast in several TV shows while living in New York City. He considered it a great honor when he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the U.S. Government "for his unselfish faithful and devoted service in support of his wife's federal service. His unfailing encouragement and understanding helped to make possible his wife's contributions to the nation"-31 July 1993. Tom is survived by his wife Lorraine, his daughter Sara Corbo, son-in-law Frank Corbo and grandson Christian Corbo, The Roach family of Old Lyme, CT, The Kelly family of Glastonbury, CT, The Komoroske family of California and The Papineau and Hayes families of Massachusetts as well as other close family members throughout New England. Tom had many good friends in New York, Massachusetts, India and Australia. He was well loved. Tom is a survivor of the 1944 Hartford Barnum and Bailey Circus Fire. His mother Mary Browne Cosgrove perished in the fire and is part of the memorial at the location of the fire in Hartford, CT. Interment is at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Hartford alongside his mother, father Joseph and baby brother Joseph. May God Bless You Tom-we will miss you. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.