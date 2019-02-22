Home

Manchester Funeral Home
Thomas C. Duchesneau

Thomas C. Duchesneau Obituary
Thomas C. Duchesneau, age 66, of Manchester, joined his beautiful wife Tabitha in heaven on February 16, 2019. Tom passed after a short bout with cancer. Tom was the son of Kathleen (Burden) Brault. Tom was born in Willimantic, CT and served his country as a U.S. Marine.He spent most of his working life as an HVAC Technician. He enjoyed tinkering with and riding his Triumph motorcycle and slow cooking special meals for himself.Tom also leaves behind, his Stepfather Russell Brault of Manchester, CT; his brother of Wesley and wife Kimberly of Newington, CT; his sister Joanne Shustock of Windsor Locks, CT; nieces and nephews in Connecticut.Services will be private. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.manchesterfh.com

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2019
