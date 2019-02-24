Thomas C. "Tom" Schultz, 69, of Newington, beloved husband of Susan (Markette) Schultz, passed away on Thursday, (February 21, 2019). Born in Hartford, on March 18, 1949, the son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Skinner) Schultz, he had lived in Newington since 1975. He grew up in the Elmwood (West Hartford) and was a 1967 graduate of Conard High School where he excelled at football and wrestling. Tom won the final wrestling match of the season with a pin that kept a 100 match winning streak intact and secured the championship for the team. He was awarded a football scholarship to attend Nichols College and graduated in 1971 with a degree in business administration. Tom and his beautiful wife settled in Newington and actively participated in cheering on their children in youth soccer and high school sports. Tom retired after many years of retail management and spent his time being the best grandfather to his precious grandchildren. A great husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, Tom was well-liked by all who knew him. He had a big heart, a kind, gentle, warm and easygoing presence that left an impact on everyone he met. Tom knew how to appreciate the blessings of life. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them about life, fishing, cars, coin and stamp collecting, world history, science, and nature. He loved spending summer days with his family hiking, tubing and fishing on the Farmington River. He told the best stories ever to his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Besides his wife, Susan of 48 years, Tom is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kristen (Schultz) Richards and Mathew Richards of Chelmsford, MA; a son and daughter-in-law Brian and Christina Schultz of East Hartford, CT; four grandchildren whom he adored, Cooper, Samantha, Tommy and Nicky; two brothers, John Schultz of Arvada, CO, Ken Schultz of Wethersfield, CT, and one sister, Mary Ellen (Schultz) Breton of Wethersfield, CT; a brother-in-law Fran Markette of Port Orange, FL.A mass to celebrate Tom's life will be Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., in Newington CT. Memorial contributions may be made: The Knights of Columbus, 1831 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary