Thomas C. Waddell, 73, passed away after a brief illness at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Barbara (Cusano) Waddell, who predeceased him in 2011. Born in New Britain on January 20, 1947, he was the only son of Wallace and Pearl Waddell. A lifelong Plainville resident, he attended local schools, graduating from Plainville High School in 1965. He married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara, shortly after graduation, and they settled in his family home where they raised their two sons and shared 45 years together. Tom was a dedicated employee of Pratt and Whitney from where he retired in 2006 after 40 years. He made many friends and coworkers along the way that he enjoyed catching up with. An aficionado of fine cigars, and sports enthusiast, Tom lived a simple life full of family, friends, and kindness towards everyone he met. Picnics and holidays surrounded by his family brought him the most joy, as well as motorcycle rides, ESPN and using his vast knowledge at crossword puzzles. His presence will be greatly missed, though he is now at peace and alongside the love of his life for eternity. He is survived by his sons, Shawn and his wife, Barbara of Plainville and Kevin and his wife, Stacey of Brimfield, MA; his grandchildren, Ashley, Marc, Matthew and Aubrey Waddell; and his great-granddaughter, Ella. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Valerie Wright, her husband, John; his brothers-in-law, Robert Cusano and his wife, Lucille and Joseph Cusano and his companion, Shirley ; his nephew, Jason Wright and his wife, Suzanne and his nieces, Diana Wright, and Andrea and Roberta Cusano. Tom's generosity and affection for his hometown may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062. Funeral services will be held and announced at a later date when all are able to gather to celebrate his life. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Waddell family for their trust. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020