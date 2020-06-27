Tom was in my English Class at New Britain High. He wore braces at the time. He used to blow bubbles with his saliva and make them airborne. The teacher never saw it or knew why some kids would chuckle for no apparent reason to her. I dropped out that year and went to live on my own in New York City. Tom nominated me for some kind of leadership position in the Orchestra. He was always making us laugh. I'll never forget him. I was so sorry to hear that he passed away. I hope he passed along his sense of humor to his children and grandchildren. What a guy!

charles norris

Friend