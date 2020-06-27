Thomas Carlyle Steinberg
1950 - 2020
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Thomas Carlyle Steinberg passed away in Boston, Massachusetts. He was born on March 28, 1950 in New Britain, Connecticut. Tom graduated from New Britain High School followed by The University of Connecticut where he graduated with an undergraduate degree in economics as well as an MBA. He worked in the banking industry and financial consulting until retiring to Richardson, Texas. He is survived by his three loving children, Kadie (Sean), Emily and James (Li), grandchildren Everett, Nora, Sarah, James and Emma, brothers Mark (Ilona) and John (Maureen), sister Norma (Bob), and several nieces and nephews. Tom is predeceased by his parents Norman and Jean and his sister Jane. Tom will lovingly be remembered for his wit, charm, cribbage skills, enjoyment of reading and love of family trips to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. A memorial service will be held at South Church in New Britain, Connecticut on June 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in honor of Tom Steinberg be made to the American Lung Association.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 27, 2020.
June 26, 2020
Tom was in my English Class at New Britain High. He wore braces at the time. He used to blow bubbles with his saliva and make them airborne. The teacher never saw it or knew why some kids would chuckle for no apparent reason to her. I dropped out that year and went to live on my own in New York City. Tom nominated me for some kind of leadership position in the Orchestra. He was always making us laugh. I'll never forget him. I was so sorry to hear that he passed away. I hope he passed along his sense of humor to his children and grandchildren. What a guy!
charles norris
Friend
