Thomas Dubowsky Sr.

Thomas Dubowsky Sr. Obituary
Thomas Dubowsky Sr., 70, a lifelong New Britain resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13th. Born in New Britain on August 30th, 1949, he was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War and worked for the State of Connecticut until he retired. Thomas is survived by his son Thomas Jr. and wife Ashley; daughter Stacey and wife Carmen; and daughter Cari and fiancé John. His grandchildren Devon, Christian, Kailey, Amelia, and Nora were the light of his life. He was pre-deceased by his parents Alexander and Martha; sisters Sylvia, Eleanor, and Florence; along with brothers Alex and Robert. He leaves behind three brothers Fred, Eddie and Alan; sisters Patty and Marsha; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday (February 29, 2020) 11 AM at Carlson's Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT. Burial will be private at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Donations can be made to Carlsons Funeral Home or Saint Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38205. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2020
