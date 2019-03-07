Home

Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-3539
Thomas E. Bradshaw, 91, of Simsbury, passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia Bradshaw.He was born in Hartford, CT and was a son to the late William and Ella (Gilman) Bradshaw. He was employed by Connecticut Printers as a plate maker for many years. Thomas proudly served in the United States Army during World War II.He is survived by his two sons; Thomas and Patricia Bradshaw of Virginia and Michael and Kimberley Bradshaw of Wethersfield, his five sweet grandchildren: Matthew, Christopher, Karen, Erik and John and several great grandchildren. He also leaves several beloved nieces and nephews.He will be laid to rest Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00AM at the State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown, with a reception to follow. (Details provided at cemetery). For directions or online messages, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com. The Glastonbury Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 7, 2019
