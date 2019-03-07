Thomas E. Bradshaw, 91, of Simsbury, passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia Bradshaw.He was born in Hartford, CT and was a son to the late William and Ella (Gilman) Bradshaw. He was employed by Connecticut Printers as a plate maker for many years. Thomas proudly served in the United States Army during World War II.He is survived by his two sons; Thomas and Patricia Bradshaw of Virginia and Michael and Kimberley Bradshaw of Wethersfield, his five sweet grandchildren: Matthew, Christopher, Karen, Erik and John and several great grandchildren. He also leaves several beloved nieces and nephews.He will be laid to rest Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00AM at the State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown, with a reception to follow. (Details provided at cemetery). For directions or online messages, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com. The Glastonbury Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.





