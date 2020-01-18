Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DeForge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. DeForge Jr.


1987 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. DeForge Jr. Obituary
Thomas E. DeForge Jr., born March 9th, 1987, of Broad Brook CT., passed away unexpectedly on January 15th, 2020. Tom had a profound love for music of all kinds, he was very artistic and created many drawings that were full of life and beauty. He loved to travel and had a special love for California. He had a heart for those in need and was the first in line to help. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed a good laugh while watching his favorite comedy movies. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Thomas leaves his parents, Thomas and Bonnie DeForge, of Broad Brook, his brother David DeForge and wife Tanya of Manchester CT. He also leaves his grandfather, Henry F. DeForge of Bloomfield, along with several cherished Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends. He was pre-deceased by his maternal Grandmother, Alice Ajello and his paternal grandmother Rita DeForge, whom he adored and loved. His family will receive friends on Monday, January 20 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor followed by a funeral service at 1:30 PM. Burial will be in Enfield Street Cemetery, Enfield. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now