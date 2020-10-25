Thomas E. Desmond, 89, of West Hartford, beloved husband of Rachael (Goddard) Desmond, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. Born in Rochester, NY, son of the late John J. and Rhea (Alfing) Desmond, he was raised there and earned his BS in Finance in 1954 from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where he was Vice President of his Senior Class, played on the National Collegiate Bridge Tournament, served as President of the Finance Club, and for three years on the Student Council. Tom served in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant for two years during the Korean War. He spent his career in the investment business for 65 years dealing with corporate and private investments with financial institutions throughout North America. He operated his own company, T.E. Desmond Co since 1978. Long active in the community, Tom served as President of the Salvation Army Greater Hartford Advisory Board, CT Investment Bankers Assoc, Rotary Club of Hartford, Charter Oak State College Foundation, Old Guard, Inc., Davis-Jacobs Travel Service, Inc., Hartford Ski Club, Hartford Tennis Club, West Hartford Taxpayers Assoc, West Hartford Youth Hockey League, and the Hartford Insurance Company Tennis League. He served as a Director and Board member of the New England Air Museum, Fellowship of Companies for Christ of New England, University Club of Hartford, Hartford Society of Financial Analysts, CT Assoc of Football Officials, and the West Hartford Youth Sports Council. He served on the Advisory Council to the Dean, College of Business, The University of Tennessee, Naval War College Foundation, Hartford Golf Club, Hartford Canoe Club, World Affairs Council, Mary Twain Memorial, Appalachian Mountain Club, Wadsworth Athenaeum, and the US Tennis Association. He was honored in Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in Finance and Industry. He was the author of four separate studies on finance on file at the United States Library of Congress, Washington, DC. In 1999, Tom was awarded the William Booth Award by the Salvation Army, one of the highest honors presented to an individual recognizing his outstanding service. He also was awarded 2 Stone Multiple Paul Harris Fellows Awards, and a Life Gold Card from the CT Football Officials Assoc for 30 years of officiating. This past summer he was awarded the "Other's Award" by the Salvation Army for his years of dedication, support, and leadership. Tom especially loved following his children and grandchildren sporting activities and many life accomplishments. His other joys were his high school fraternity Beta Phi gatherings, hiking with his sons and nephews, and vacations by the ocean. As a sportsman, Tom participated in decades of tennis and paddle tennis with many special friends at the Hartford Golf Club and the Hartford Tennis Club. Besides his wife Rachael of almost 55 years, he leaves a daughter Patricia D. Law and her husband Randy; two sons Gregory Sean Desmond and his wife Tamara and Michael Scott Desmond and his wife Sarah; and two grandchildren Brendan and Lauren Law. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister Kathryn Resch and a brother John J. Desmond, Jr. The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers, especially Grace and Del who compassionately took care of Tom. Due to the current COVID conditions a Memorial Service will be held later at his church, St. James's Episcopal Church in West Hartford. Burial will be in the Church Memorial Garden. Contributions in memory of Tom may be made to either the Salvation Army Greater Hartford Area Services, 225 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106 or St. James's Episcopal Church, Endowment Fund, 19 Walden Street, West Hartford, CT 06107. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements and Tom's family. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com